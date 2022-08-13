The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases and covers for 2022

Samsung's latest generation of foldables just landed at Samsung Unpacked, and chances are you've already pre-ordered your Galaxy Z Flip 4. With its slimmer hinge, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and bigger 3,700mAh battery than the Z Flip 3, the Z Flip 4 is sure to be a popular choice.

Though the next-gen foldable has only just landed, there are already some great case options out there, from clear cases to more imaginative options. We've picked some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases currently available, so you're sure to find your new case in this list.

You'll also want to protect your Z Flip 4's screen, so check out our pick of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors around.

Official Samsung Silicone Ring Case

Pros Slim-fit design

Matte silicone for a grippy finish

Ring loop for added grip

Choice of five colors Cons Not the best drop protection around

Samsung's Official Silicone Ring Case is a must if you want the best case to match your new Galaxy Z Flip 4. Available in a choice of five colors including Bora Purple, pictured, it's made from durable, lightweight silicone with a soft matte finish that feels grippy in your hand. The added ring loop provides even more grip and folds flat when not in use. This case has a slim-fit design, making it ideal if you stash your phone in a pocket, while a raised lip around the screen gives additional protection. True, this case doesn't offer the best drop protection around, but it will keep your new phone safe from scratches, scuffs, and minor drops.

Official Samsung Silicone Ring Case

Ringke Slim Tough Case

Pros Clear case shows off your chosen Z Flip 4 color

Anti-slip pads keep case secure when opening and closing phone

Scratch-resistant shell

Internal shock-dissipating core Cons Not the most interesting-looking case

What's slim, tough, and shows off your new phone? Ringke's Slim Tough Case in clear. Because there's no point choosing a gorgeous Z Flip 4 color if you're going to hide it, this clear case lets you enjoy whichever color Galaxy Z Flip 4 you opted for. Not bothered about showing off your phone? This case also comes in black.

The interior of the case has anti-slip pads that anchor your phone to the case, ensuring it won't move around when you flip your phone open or shut. It's also one of the slimmest cases around, with a pocket-friendly profile and easy two-piece installation. The internal shock-dissipating core and smooth, scratch-resistant outer shell provide excellent protection against drops and scrapes, while a raised bevelled edge keeps your phone's front screen safe.

Ringke Slim Tough Case

Spigen Tough Armor Case with Hinge Protection

Pros Dual TPU and PC protection against drops and scratches

Sliding hinge technology

Military-grade drop protection Cons Quite expensive

Only comes in black

If you've just dropped close to $1,000 on a new Z Flip 4, it stands to reason that you want the best protection possible for your investment. Step up Spigen's Tough Armor Case. This case lives up to its name, with its TPU and polycarbonate construction, military-grade drop protection that meets MIL-STD-810G-516.6, and Air Cushion Technology and all-new foam technology for extra shock resistance. It may look rugged, but this case still allows the Z Flip 4 to close seamlessly with zero gap, and there are handy cutouts to make flipping your phone open a breeze. There's even a reinforced kickstand with raised lips around the screen and camera. On the downside, this case only comes in black, but if that's your preference, great!

Spigen Tough Armor Case with Hinge Protection

Incipio Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case

Pros Clear case shows off your Z Flip 4

Choice of two playful floral designs

Shock-resistant bumper Cons Not the greatest drop protection around

If you prefer your cases on the playful side, let us introduce this clear case from Incipio and Kate Spade New York. This sleek, hardshell case not only shows off your new phone, but it also adds a touch of whimsy thanks to a choice of two floral designs — pink and white hollyhocks or scattered flowers with sparkling gems. Look beneath the pretty exterior, though, and there's some decent protection happening here, with a shock-resistant bumper protecting against bumps and drops. This case is wireless charging-compatible, too, another win. It doesn't offer the best drop protection around, but it should keep your phone safe from most everyday mishaps.

Incipio Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case

Official Samsung Flap Leather Cover Case

Pros Genuine calf leather

Leather flap hinge protection

Choice of three colors

Eco-conscious choice Cons Expensive compared to other cases

Want a leather case that fits the Galaxy Z Flip 4 perfectly and is an eco-conscious choice too? You'll pay a bit more for this case than some others on our list, but this official Samsung case ticks the boxes for protection and sleek style. Made from genuine calf leather, it feels buttery soft in your hand and won't add bulk to your phone. The soft leather provides great grip, and there's a luxury leather flap to guard the hinge against bumps and scrapes. You can pick this case up in black, peach, or Serene Purple, and the plastic component of each case contains UL-certified post-consumer recycled content.

Official Samsung Flap Leather Cover Case

Urban Armor Gear Civilian Case

Pros Rugged style

Meets military drop-test standards

Designed to move with your phone as it opens and closes

Shock-absorbing soft core Cons Only comes in one color, which may not be to all tastes

The olive green and rugged styling of this next case might not be to all tastes, but we think it looks pretty slick. Urban Armor Gear is known for its durable cases designed to protect your phone under extreme conditions, and the Civilian Case is no different. This case boasts a hinged one-piece design with patent-pending protection for your device's spine and is designed to move seamlessly with your phone when you flip it open or closed.

Despite its durability, this armor shell case is lightweight, with a hollow hexagon structure and shock-absorbing soft core that dampens and disperses shock when your phone is bumped or dropped. That structure does such a good job that the case meets military drop-test standards MIL STD 810G 516.6. There are raised protective bezels around the screen and camera lens, plus a traction grip to reduce the chances of your phone slipping through your fingers in the first place. This case isn't cheap, but you get what you pay for here: excellent protection in a rugged shell.

Urban Armor Gear Civilian Case More

Olixar Carbon Fibre Case

Pros Slim yet rugged protection

Shock-absorbing TPU core

Inner patterns aid heat dissipation

Cool carbon fiber and brushed metal-style finish

Choice of four colors Cons Not the best option for drop protection

Olixar's carbon fiber case features a rugged, flexible body with a shock-absorbing TPU core. The cool carbon fiber and brushed metal-style finish on the back of the case not only looks great but also adds a nonslip grip, while inner patterns deflect shock on impact and aid heat dissipation. This slim, lightweight case also features raised bezels around the screen and camera for added protection. You can choose from four colors: blue (pictured), purple, green, or black.

Olixar Carbon Fibre Case

Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Fold Glitter Case

Pros Clear case with embedded glitter

Perfect Clear technology resists yellowing

Up to 13 feet of drop protection

Microban antimicrobial protection Cons Quite expensive

Want your phone to shine bright like a diamond? Then Speck's Presidio Perfect Clear Fold Glitter case is the case for you. This clear case features embedded glitter that sparkles as the light hits it, with Perfect Clear technology to ensure your case won't become discolored or yellow over time. The one-piece design moves seamlessly with your foldable phone, while Clear Impact technology with phone-cushioning rubber protects against impact and drops up to 13 feet.

You don't need to worry about fumbling to open your phone with this case either, as the quick-access groove makes flipping your phone open a breeze. This durable yet slim case also has a raised bezel around the screen to reduce the risk of it shattering if you drop your phone, and built-in Microban antimicrobial protection provides up to a 99% reduction in stain- and odor-causing bacteria on the case. It's not the cheapest option on our list, but Speck is a name you can trust for high-quality, durable cases.

Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Fold Glitter Case

LoveCases Gel Case

Pros Super affordable

Choice of patterns

Nonslip coating for added grip

Flexible, slim-fitting protection Cons There are more durable options out there

This is the most affordable case on our list, but don't be fooled by its low price. This ultra-slim-fitting case is ideal for sliding your Z Flip 4 into a pocket while providing flexible, durable protection. The clear gel case features a pretty rainbow or leopard print pattern, there's a nonslip coating for added grip, and raised bezels around the screen and camera ensure your phone's most delicate areas are protected from life's little accidents.

LoveCases Gel Case

Otterbox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial

Pros Ultra-sleek design

Built-in antimicrobial protection

Hinge protection

Made with over 40% recycled plastic

Withstands three times as many drops as military standard Cons The lighter colors might show dirt and fingerprints over time

We're not going to lie, part of the reason this case made our list is the fun colors it comes in: the wonderfully minimalist and natural Don't Even Chai (brown), pictured, Bluetiful (blue), I Lilac You (purple), and, rather boringly, black. But you're also paying for the superior protection Otterbox is known for.

This ultra-sleek case doesn't add bulk to the Z Flip 4, but it still manages to withstand three times as many drops as the military standard, with raised edges around the corners and screen, built-in hinge protection, and antimicrobial protection. It's a planet-friendly choice too, as it's made with over 40% recycled plastic. We wonder how the lighter colors will hold up over time when it comes to dirt and fingerprints, though.

Otterbox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial

Caseology Parallax Case

Pros Dual-layer TPU and PC case

Military-grade drop protection

Geometric 3D design

Dual Cubic grip sides for extra grip Cons No hinge protection

This dual-layer TPU and PC case from Parallax is a must if you don't want to choose between style and protection. Available in Midnight Blue or Matte Black, the cool 3D geometric pattern not only looks slick, but it also adds grip to prevent drops. There's military-grade protection on offer here — although it's worth noting there's no hinge protection. Raised edges around the camera and screen keep your phone's most delicate areas safe from drops, while the Dual Cubic grip sides add even more grip to keep your Z Flip 4 safely in hand.

Caseology Parallax Case More

Zagg Gear4 Bridgetown Case

Pros Includes plant-based materials

Up to 10 feet of drop protection

Hinged design protects Z Flip 4 hinge

Infused with an antimicrobial agent Cons Quite pricey

Only comes in black

The final case on our list is this Gear4 Bridgetown case. It features components that contain D30 O Bio, a plant-based protective material that's manufactured with up to 45% renewable resources. D30 itself is used in gloves, helmets, and other protective gear by the military and professional athletes, so you know there's serious protection on offer here.

This minimalist case provides up to 10 feet of drop protection, with a hinged design that protects the Z Flip 4 hinge. It's infused with an antimicrobial agent that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria too. The only downsides? It's not the cheapest case on our list, and it only comes in black.

Zagg Gear4 Bridgetown Case

