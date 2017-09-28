These are the best touchscreen gloves to keep you warm while you tap away

Whether you’re forced to weather the harsh winter elements at home or work in an icebox of an office building, you’ve probably been faced with these dilemmas: Comfy gloves that don’t work on your phone’s touchscreen, or frozen fingers as you tweet in the cold. Thanks to the advent of touch-friendly fabrics, you won’t have to suffer anymore. Here’s our guide to the best touchscreen gloves for smartphones.

Different types of touchscreen gloves, and how they work

The reason you can’t use a smartphone with an ordinary pair of gloves has to do with the way touchscreens work. Capacitive screens — the type in popular phones like the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 — are blanketed with electrodes. When a conductive material like human skin comes into contact with them, it completes the circuit; an alternating current in the smartphone’s touchscreen induces a current in the conductor, bridging the gap between the touchscreen’s electrodes. Those circuits register as taps, touches, and swipes on your screen.

Skin isn’t the only great electrical conductor, of course, and touchscreen-friendly gloves take advantage of that fact. The gloves are made in part or in whole from fabric that emulates skin’s conducive properties, similar to capacitive styluses like the Apple Pencil and Microsoft’s Surface Pen.

But touchscreen gloves aren’t all cut from the same cloth. Here are the different types of touchscreen gloves, and the best touchscreen gloves in each category.

Fingertip gloves

Fingertip gloves don’t mimic the whole of your hand’s conductivity. Rather, a few individual fingertips are woven with a special yarn or tip that completes the touchscreen’s circuits.

The advantage is price. Because fingertip gloves don’t need to be woven with a pricey conductive material, they can be made of cheaper variety of fabrics, from acrylic and wool to faux leather.

The Nacodex Iglove gloves may not turn heads and raise eyebrows, but it boasts a classic design that pairs well any outerwear. The knitted, solid-pattern gloves have conductive material embedded in the index finger and thumb, and a stretch cuff that fits snugly around your wrist. At $6 for two pairs of gloves, the Iglove is one of the cheapest knitted options on the market.

Nacodex’s Igloves come in black, gray, green, pink, red, and sky-blue, and one stretchable size.

The Winter Hot WaitingU are knitted gloves for the fashion-conscious. The lined wool and acrylic gloves come in patterns like khaki, rose red, and coffee, and feature three conductive points of contact — one on the thumb, the index finger, and middle finger. The Winter Hot is a little thicker than most fingertip gloves, which makes it a little less stretchy. But it’s also designed to withstand colder weather.

WaitingU’s Winter Hot touchscreen gloves come in light gray, rosered, khaki, navy, green, black, red, rose red, purple, orange, coffee, deep blue, light blue, and yellow, and one stretchable size. A pair costs from $20.

Fosmon’s touch-sensitive gloves checks every box at a price that doesn’t break the bank. The stretchy, unisex design provides firm grip that won’t damage your phone’s screen, and features three capacitive touch points — one on the thumb, index finger, and middle finger.

Fosman’s touchscreen gloves come in black, blue & white, green & orange, light pink & hot pink, rainbow, and red & white, and one stretchable size. A pair costs $6.

Full-glove knitted touchscreen gloves

Full-glove knitted touchscreen gloves are fully conductive. By incorporating materials like silver or copper into the weave, they take on the conductive properties of your hand’s skin. That means you can use a knuckle, pinkies, or your palm to control your phone’s screen instead of just a finger.

The added flexibility comes at the cost of choice. Full-glove knitted touchscreen gloves are available in fewer styles than fingertip touch gloves, and tend to be more expensive. But if you’re looking for touchscreen gloves that won’t get in the way of your texting, a full-glove knit is the type for you. Here’s a list of the best full-glove knitted touchscreen gloves.

Mujjo’s distinctive wool touchscreen gloves feature a leather securing strap that snaps shut with a magnetic button, a double soft-touch insulating lining, and black leather cuff dots that match the gloves’ black-and-silver pattern. Anti-slip silicon grooves in the palm prevent accidental slippage, and stretchable, silver-coated nylon fibers make the entire glove (including the knuckles and palm) touch-sensitive.

Mujjo’s double-layered touchscreen gloves comes in one color, black and gray, and in small, medium, and large sizes. A pair costs from $34.

GliderGlove’s mix of acrylic, nylon, and copper warm your hands and work on touchscreens. A thick, double-lined brushed interior provides ample insulation, and an extended cuff area provides grip and padding around the palm area. It’s slim-fitting and lightweight, and available in two styles: Urban and winter.

GliderGlove’s touchscreen gloves comes in small, medium, and large sizes. A pair costs from $14.

Moshi’s Digits gloves are woven with a conductive fiber that makes each fingertip responsive to touchscreens. It’s got a thick, hand-washable microfleece lining that provides enhanced comfort, palms studded with grippy material, and a dual-layer knit design is specially engineered to shield against cold wind.

Moshi’s Digits come in in two colors, dark gray and light gray, and small, medium, large, and extra large sizes. A pair costs from $30.

Full-glove leather touchscreen gloves

If you aren’t afraid to shell out a few extra bucks on touchscreen gloves, consider a pair of full leather models. They’re made of genuine or faux leather that’s been treated with a conductive solution, making the glove’s surface responsive to touchscreens.

Leather touchscreen gloves require a bit more work than knitted gloves, though. They’ll wear if you don’t care for them properly, and the conductive coating can rub off over time. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better balance of fashion and utility. Here’s a list of the best full-glove leather touchscreen gloves.

If you’re dead set on a premium leather, consider Kent Wang’s Deerskin touchscreen gloves for men. The design, a wrinkle-resistant combination of calf leather and deerskin, is about as classic as they come. The inside is lined with soft cashmere that’s thick but dextrous, and five fingers are coated with touchscreen-responsive nanotechnology that’s resistant to wear and tear.

Kent Wang’s Deerskin touchscreen gloves are available in black, and are available in small, medium, large, and extra large sizes. It’s pricey at $95.

It’s tough to find quality leather touchscreen gloves on a budget, but Harrms fits the bill. The Italian Nappa touchscreen gloves for men are professionally stitched with genuine, water-resistant leather, and pack a cashmere inner lining that insulates against chilly winds. Harrms claims its touchscreen technology offers more precision than most gloves, and that it’s longer-lasting too.

Harrms Italian Nappa touchscreen gloves come in black and brown colors, and small, medium, large, extra large, and 2x extra large sizes. A pair costs $30.

Touchscreen leather gloves sometimes struggle to achieve the flexibility of their knitted counterparts, but Elma’s touchscreen texting gloves solve that problem by combining nappa leather with a stretchy material. They feature a grippy outside that prevents your smartphone and tablet slippage, and a tight-fitting, fleece or cashmere lining that keeps your fingers warm and toasty.

Elma’s touchscreen leather gloves for men come in black and brown, and in small, medium, large, extra large, and 2x large sizes. A pair costs $35.