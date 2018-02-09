These 8 Valentine’s Day apps help you plan a very special day with your sweetie

Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to do something special for your significant other. Maybe an unexpected trip, flowers, or a fancy dinner reservation is what you need to make the day perfect. If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you sweep your partner off their feet, you need to check out the best Valentine’s Day apps for iOS and Android.

Send flowers with: 1-800-Flowers

The most traditional thing to do on Valentine’s Day is to buy flowers for your loved one, and 1-800-flowers is one of the most well-known services for sending flowers, plants, and gifts to anyone, anywhere, anytime. If you want to send flowers, cookies, fruit, or chocolates, you can do it through this service. One of the greatest things about 1-800-flowers is that it not only works in the United States, but also around the world in 195 countries. Download now for: Android iOS

Book a last minute getaway with: Airbnb

Airbnb is the perfect app for a last-minute getaway. You can book a home anywhere in the world. Options are divided into categories so you can search by price, neighborhood, amenities, and so on. It’s a great way to discover new and exciting places, and you’ll often get insider information from your host about where to visit. And as an added bonus, you can even take a VR tour of some Airbnb apartments before you make your reservation. Download now for: Android iOS

Make dinner reservations with: OpenTable

This is a great app to use not only on Valentine’s Day, but throughout the year. Nothing says “I love you” like a nice romantic dinner at a great restaurant. You can search restaurants and book reservations, even if they’re last minute. There are special offers from some restaurants, and a feature called Dining Rewards Program, which is like a frequent-flyer program, but for eating out. You earn points when you make a reservation using the app, and you can redeem them for a Dining Rewards Gift or an Amazon Gift Card. Download now for: Android iOS

Have dinner delivered with: Munchery

If you’re the type who would rather stay in and have a romantic dinner, Munchery is an excellent option. Munchery offers a selection of delectable meals, cooked fresh and delivered to your door. With Munchery, theres’ even same-day delivery in some areas, though meals tend to sell out quickly. And if you’re looking for a little ambience for your romantic evening, Munchery partnered with Google Music to create playlists that pair with your meals. Download now for: Android iOS

Find a thoughtful gift with: Giftgram

If you’re looking for the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day, Giftgram has plenty of options. Giftgram offers curated gift ideas at every price point for women and men. Just select the item you want, enter your loved one’s email address, and Giftgram will take care of the rest. You’ll want to order your gifts a little early, though, because it takes three to five days for your significant other to receive the package. Download now for: Android iOS

Make a custom card with: Felt

Want to send the perfect card to your significant other? With the Felt app, you can create a personalized card using your own images and handwriting. Once you’ve completed your card, you write the address information in the app, and your card will be sent via First Class mail. Download now for: Android iOS

Make love with: iKamasutra ($3)

If you would rather keep your Valentine’s Day celebrations private and at home, maybe you want to surprise your significant other by incorporating the Kama Sutra into your evening. With hundreds of sexual positions in different categories, all nicely drawn and explained, iKamasutra can teach you a lot of new tricks. The app also lets you track your progress through the positions and make a favorites list. Each position is rated by intimacy, complexity, and strength to help you find the right one for you and your partner. Download now for: Android iOS