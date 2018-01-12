From Belkin to iOttie, these are the best wireless chargers at CES 2018

Android users know that many Android device manufacturers have been building wireless charging support into their phones for years now — but now that Apple has adopted the technology for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, wireless charging is once again in the forefront of consumer consciousness.

The result? A slew of new wireless chargers at CES 2018, the biggest consumer electronics show in the world. Quite a few companies have revealed their charging pads at the show, and many of them seem pretty nice. Here are the best wireless charging pads from CES 2018.

Unsure of the tech behind wireless charging? Take a refresher course thanks to our guide on how wireless charging works.

iOttie iON Perhaps the coolest, most useful, and most beautiful wireless charging pad at CES 2018 is the iOttie iOn, which made waves during the show because of how well-designed it is. It has a nice fabric exterior with a subtle silicon ring on it to keep your phone from sliding off. It also has an output of up to 10W, so it will work with your iPhone or Android device. Most of us have multiple devices on our night stand to charge, and iOttie has you covered there too, as the device has a regular USB-A port on the back you can use to charge other devices. The pad itself plugs in to a power outlet via a USB-C port. Apart from the charging pad, iOttie is also offering a similarly designed charging stand — though it does away with the USB-A port, so it may not be as useful to some. We don’t have pricing for the charging pad just yet, though we should get it relatively soon — iOttie says the pad will be available in Q1 of this year.

HyperDrive USB-C Hub This charging pad is a little different from the rest. Why? Because it’s not just a charging pad — it’s also a full-fledged hub that’s perfect for those that want a little more connectivity from their computer. Once you plug the USB-C port into your computer, you’ll have access to a 4K HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a MicroSD card slot, an SD card slot, three USB-A 3.1 ports, and one USB-C port for power delivery. Oh, and you can just slap your Qi-enabled phone on the top to start charging, too. What’s more, the top of the hub is designed to be able to slide up, so you can use it more as a wireless charging stand that a pad, if you so choose. The hub isn’t available for purchase just yet — it’s set to be funded on Kickstarter starting on January 15, with delivery in March and April. The Kickstarter campaign shows an early bird special of $70, but eventually the retail price will be $150.

Belkin Boost Up Bold charging pad and stand It comes as no surprise that Belkin is launching new wireless charging products. At CES, the company showed off its new Boost Up Bold charging pad, and we like it for a different reason that the others on this list: It’s simple. It’s really just a sleek, round charging pad that will look right at home for those with minimalistic decor. The charger is able to deliver power to devices at up to 10W, and comes in a few different colors — including black, pink, blue, and white. While there is a listing for the charging pad on the Belkin website, pricing hasn’t been announced yet, and the pad won’t be available until the summer. The charging pad is also available as a stand. The stand comes in the same colors as the standard pad, and will also be available in the spring or summer.

Belkin Boost Up Bold wireless charging car mount Belkin has you covered in your car, too. At CES, the company unveiled a car mount with built in wireless charging, essentially meaning you can simply put your phone in the mount, and it’ll start charging — no plugs necessary. It’s compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, so whether you have a newer iPhone or a Qi-enabled Android phone, it should be able to charge your device with ease. Like the other Belkin chargers on this list, we don’t yet know pricing for the mount, but it will be available in the summer. It’s only available in black.