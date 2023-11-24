 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I love the iPhone 15 Pro, and you can get one for cheap this Black Friday

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Though Apple launched the iPhone 15 lineup in September, the best time to buy one of the latest and greatest iPhones is now. If you’re in the market for an iPhone 15 Pro, or even an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can save up to $1,000 through some great Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

Right now, Verizon and AT&T have some fantastic trade-in deals for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you trade in an old phone and do a new line activation, you can , depending on what you trade in. If you get the maximum trade-in value, that would mean a free iPhone 15 Pro, or a very cheap iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and Apple iPhone 15 Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I purchased my iPhone 15 Pro on launch day, and it’s been one of the favorite iPhones in a while. This year, Apple made a significant change with the material used for the iPhone 15 Pro, switching from stainless steel in the frame to titanium. This makes the iPhone 15 Pro much more lightweight than its predecessor, and it also has more curved edges that don’t dig into your palm, so the device is more comfortable and ergonomic. When you use it for extended intervals throughout the day, this makes all the difference.

Don't Miss:

Another big change is the Action button, which replaces the silent/ring switch that has been around since the original iPhone. Though the default action is silent/ring, you can customize the button to do other things, like launch the camera, turn on the flashlight, start recording a voice memo, and more. If you have tinkered around with Shortcuts, you can make the Action button do all sorts of amazing things — the possibilities are pretty much limitless.

Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Action button.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

And finally, the iPhone 15 Pro (and the rest of the lineup) now uses USB-C instead of Lightning. This means you can use any USB-C cable you already have from other electronics to charge up your iPhone 15 Pro, instead of scrambling around to find that one Lightning cable. The A17 Pro chip is also blazing fast and can pretty much handle any task you throw at it with ease, especially when it comes to editing your photos and video.

One of my biggest complaints with the iPhone 14 Pro was that it was too heavy and uncomfortable to use due to the sharp edges. The iPhone 15 Pro fixes that and is so much nicer to use.

The camera also has some big improvements. Smart HDR 5 handles colors much better this time around, so colors aren’t as washed-out as before. And with the new 24MP default resolution, you’ll capture more details in every image. If you go with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll have the new periscope telephoto lens, which gets up to 5x optical zoom, making it great for concerts and sporting events.

So if you’re in the market for a new iPhone this year, or perhaps you’re thinking about switching over from Android, the iPhone 15 Pro (or iPhone 15 Pro Max) is the way to go. Especially if you can get one for dirt cheap this Black Friday. And if you’re looking for even more deals, make sure to check out all the other mobile deal roundups we’ve gathered for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
There’s an iPad Black Friday deal for $229 – but should you buy it?
Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.

With so many Black Friday deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin and how to get the best value for money for your needs. That's why we're on hand with all the best Black Friday tablet deals including two sweet deals on the standard Apple iPad. The older 9th generation is on sale as well as the latest 10th generation model, and you might be wondering which one is worth buying. We're on hand to guide you through these Black Friday iPad deals explaining what each model offers and taking a look at who would suit which tablet the best. Let's take a look.
Apple iPad (9th generation) -- $229, was $329
iPad 9th Gen Digital Trends

We liked the Apple iPad (9th generation) back when it first launched in 2021. It's a good quality device even if it's no longer one of the best tablets around. It has the A13 Bionic chip that we've previously seen on the iPhone 11 range along with the latest iPhone SE so it's no slouch despite its age. It also has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support. True Tone means that the display adjusts to the color temperature of the room you're in so it always looks great. There's also support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard if you want to be more productive.

Read more
Best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals: Get a tablet for $40
A woman reads Where the Crawdad Sings on an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.

Amazon Fire tablets are being discounted heavily today as part of Black Friday tablet deals. In general, these tablets are already on the affordable side, but these savings put them to a whole new level of purchasability. If you're wanting a screen to carry around in a convenient chassis, these are the Black Friday deals to get.

As these are all Amazon products, you'll be able to find them among the very best Amazon Black Friday deals , where we're finding them beside the very best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals and Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals.
The best Fire tablet Black Friday deal

Read more
Black Friday deals arrive for Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 9
The Palette watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Amazon has slashed its prices for the 40mm, GPS version of the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 to $189 from $249 for savings of $60, and the 41mm, GPS version of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 from $399, for savings of $70 -- two of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals you can shop today. We're not sure how long stocks will last for either model though, so if you're interested in one of both of them, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $189, was from $249

If you want to stick with Apple Black Friday smartwatch deals but you need to keep the budget tight, you should consider the Apple Watch SE 2. While there are more technically advanced models of the Apple Watch (such as the one below), the Apple Watch SE 2 may be enough for you if you're willing to skip the always-on screen, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. The wearable device features a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features, safety features such as fall detection and crash detection, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch SE 2 is also smooth and fast with the S8 processor, which also powers the Apple Watch Series 8.

Read more