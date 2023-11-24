Though Apple launched the iPhone 15 lineup in September, the best time to buy one of the latest and greatest iPhones is now. If you’re in the market for an iPhone 15 Pro, or even an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can save up to $1,000 through some great Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

Right now, Verizon and AT&T have some fantastic trade-in deals for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you trade in an old phone and do a new line activation, you can , depending on what you trade in. If you get the maximum trade-in value, that would mean a free iPhone 15 Pro, or a very cheap iPhone 15 Pro Max.

I purchased my iPhone 15 Pro on launch day, and it’s been one of the favorite iPhones in a while. This year, Apple made a significant change with the material used for the iPhone 15 Pro, switching from stainless steel in the frame to titanium. This makes the iPhone 15 Pro much more lightweight than its predecessor, and it also has more curved edges that don’t dig into your palm, so the device is more comfortable and ergonomic. When you use it for extended intervals throughout the day, this makes all the difference.

Another big change is the Action button, which replaces the silent/ring switch that has been around since the original iPhone. Though the default action is silent/ring, you can customize the button to do other things, like launch the camera, turn on the flashlight, start recording a voice memo, and more. If you have tinkered around with Shortcuts, you can make the Action button do all sorts of amazing things — the possibilities are pretty much limitless.

And finally, the iPhone 15 Pro (and the rest of the lineup) now uses USB-C instead of Lightning. This means you can use any USB-C cable you already have from other electronics to charge up your iPhone 15 Pro, instead of scrambling around to find that one Lightning cable. The A17 Pro chip is also blazing fast and can pretty much handle any task you throw at it with ease, especially when it comes to editing your photos and video.

One of my biggest complaints with the iPhone 14 Pro was that it was too heavy and uncomfortable to use due to the sharp edges. The iPhone 15 Pro fixes that and is so much nicer to use.

The camera also has some big improvements. Smart HDR 5 handles colors much better this time around, so colors aren’t as washed-out as before. And with the new 24MP default resolution, you’ll capture more details in every image. If you go with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll have the new periscope telephoto lens, which gets up to 5x optical zoom, making it great for concerts and sporting events.

So if you’re in the market for a new iPhone this year, or perhaps you’re thinking about switching over from Android, the iPhone 15 Pro (or iPhone 15 Pro Max) is the way to go. Especially if you can get one for dirt cheap this Black Friday. And if you’re looking for even more deals, make sure to check out all the other mobile deal roundups we’ve gathered for you.

