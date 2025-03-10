 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Bluesky users can now post longer videos and save the inbox from chaos

By
Social profile page of Bluesky.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Bluesky is clearly having its feature update moment this year. Merely days after it got an Instagram-like experience with the Flashes app, the Bluesky mobile app has now received a couple of big multimedia and messaging upgrades.

As part of the v1.99 update, the social media platform now allows users to upload videos that are up to three minutes in length. So far, the duration of video posts was capped at 60 seconds.

Recommended Videos

For comparison, Instagram Reels can be up to three minutes in length, but it allowed a maximum 90-second video upload as recently as January this year.  TikTok’s mobile app allows users to record and post videos with up to 10 minutes run time.

Chat request feature in Bluesky.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Bluesky is already testing a Trending video feed as part of a beta test, so it makes sense that the platform is increasing the video upload limit. Instagram chief, Adam Mosseri, recently mentioned that creators have asked for an expanded limit because 90-seconds may not always be enough to tell a story.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Another notable feature addition is a dedicated “Chat Requests” inbox in the messaging section. Moving ahead, when users get a message from an account that’s not mutual or which they don’t follow, it will land in the chat request section.

Mute account feature in Bluesky.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Users can choose to reject or accept such message requests at their own convenience. The idea is not too dissimilar from X, which follows a similar approach to DMs from unknown accounts, a strategy that keeps spammers from throwing the message section into utter chaos.

On a similar note, muting an account is now easier. On the main feed, when users tap on the three-dot menu button corresponding to each post, they will now see a “Mute account,” feature, sitting right above the block and report controls.

Bluesky also offers similar protections for spammy content appearing in the feed, and shows warnings for impersonator accounts. As far as the latest set of features go, the v1.99 update started rolling out on March 7, as per the Google Play logs and is now widely available to Bluesky users.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Meta’s censored “Facebook for China” sounds like a privacy nightmare
meta china facebook project aldrin censorship government data access report on iphone

The Chinese internet and social media ecosystem is a heavily censored pool, one that aggressively bans and removes any content that is deemed unaligned to the government policies. One of the reasons why Western social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram could never make an inroad in the market is due to that extensive censorship and local data regulation laws.

Meta, however, was reportedly eager to enter the Chinese market and with such eagerness that it was willing to share user data with the Chinese government and create a complex censorship filter, as well. The revelations come as part of a complaint filed by a Meta whistleblower, which contained internal documents and communication viewed by The Washington Post.

Read more
Apple retains lead in global smartwatch market, but cracks are growing
A person wearing the titanium Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple maintained its lead as the world’s top smartwatch brand in the year 2024, but did so at the cost of declining market share, while rivals such as Samsung and Chinese labels saw an uptick in their sales. Apple ended the year with a 22% share of the global market, down from 25% in 2023, amounting to a 19% reduction in yearly shipments.

According to Counterpoint’s Global Smartwatch Shipments report, the global smartwatch market shrunk for the first time ever in 2024. “The downturn was primarily due to a decline in Apple’s shipments as the basic smartwatch segment saw lower upgrades amid a slowdown,” says the report.

Read more
New M3 iPad Air live blog: Apple’s refreshed Air has more power
Apple iPad Air M3 2025

Welcome to our new iPad Air launch live blog. Apple has announced the new iPad Air with M3 chip, along with an update to the entry-level iPad.

The new iPad Air comes as somewhat of a surprise, arriving a day before Apple hosts a launch event where we expect to see the new MacBook Air announced.

Read more