Casio has released the most attractive version of its new Gravitymaster connected watch range — the GWR-B1000X-1A. Not the most inspiring name, but it’s better known to keen fans as the Baselworld edition, as the limited run watch was revealed during the Swiss watch show in March, where we got an in-depth look at how Casio is using carbon fiber in the construction of the new line-up.

The Gravitymaster has a full carbon fiber monocoque body, ensuring it’s much lighter than the old Gravitymaster models, and the case itself is considerably less bulky too. Already strong in itself, the monocoque body uses both carbon fiber and epoxy resin for G Shock toughness, while carbon is then also used in the bezel, the dial, and the watch band. The buttons are made from titanium, and the watch face is covered in scratch resistant sapphire crystal.

This combination of materials, along with G Shock’s Triple G Resist technology, makes the Gravitymaster incredibly hardwearing. It’ll resist shock, vibration, and centrifugal force — essential if it’s used in aviation, as this model is designed for — plus it’s not only water resistant, but rust resistant too. It has always been difficult to ruin a G Shock, but the new Gravitymaster seems to edge closer to invulnerability than ever before.

What makes the Baselworld edition the new Gravitymaster to buy? It’s the stunning black, red, and gold color scheme. The combo is a popular one, and has been used extensively throughout Casio’s 35th anniversary celebrations, with several models using all or a selection of the colors to stand out. We particularly like the muted gold color on this model, recalling some of the ultra-rare MR-G models, like the MRG-G1000B-1A4DR, just for less than half the price.

How about the connectivity? This isn’t a smartwatch, or even a hybrid. It’s a connected watch, meaning Casio’s app links with Bluetooth to the watch, so you can adjust often-used features on the watch, including the international timezones. The previous Gravitymaster had an interesting GPS-based flight tracking system, but it’s not clear whether this makes a return on the new model. Casio’s G Shock Connected app is one of the best out there, with a great design, support for multiple watches, and solid reliability.

If you want to grab one of the new GWR-B1000X-1A Gravitymasters, you may have to be quick, as it’s a limited edition and these have a habit of selling out rather quickly. The watch is available now through G Shock’s website, or its official G Shock stores for $1,000. In the U.K., it’s 900 British pounds through G Shock’s online store. If you miss this one, other Gravitymaster models are available, just without so much carbon fiber, or the special color scheme.

