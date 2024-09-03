 Skip to main content
Charging your iPhone in your car is about to get a lot easier

By
Scosche MagicMount Charge Elite mount.
Scosche

Scosche is a well-regarded name in the car accessories world. It specializes in gear for smartphones, audio, and even wellness accessories such as a heart rate sensing band. At IFA 2024, the company is adding two new smartphone accessories to its portfolio that use the charging power of Qi2 technology.

The first fresh addition is the MagicMount Charge Pro, which will soon be up for grabs in two mounting options. You can pick between a Window/Dash format or get the Dash/Vent configuration. The former boosts stability by adopting a center balance design, while the mounting head is equipped with an integrated ball joint that lets users freely adjust the phone for the best screen viewing experience.

In each trim, you get the convenience of 15W wireless power transfer. Scosche will ship a 20W adapter with each mount and cable clips in the retail package.

Scosche Magic Mount Charge Pro charger.
Scosche

Next in line is the MagicMount Charge Elite, which focuses more on mounting versatility inside a car without making as many sacrifices as the Pro model. The standout element of this one is the concealed cable management system that allows the unused portion of the cables to be neatly tucked behind the charging head.

Needless to say, this is the one to pick for folks obsessed with cable management who feel icky about dangling wires in their cars. Scosche says it came up with the design in-house and also applied for a patent for it.

Scosche Magic Mount Charge Elite.
Scosche

Another neat design element is a sliding rail that allows the mount to be mounted behind the in-car display units. This one comes with a car adapter that serves a dual port design, with each one offering a 20W output.

Scosche says the MagicMount Charge Pro is now available for $60 from its official online storefront and select retail partners. The MagicMount Charge Elite costs $70 and can already be purchased.

Notably, the company also sells a water flash with a MaSage mount integrated with the cap at the top. It also has a Magnetic Travel Mount with MagSafe convenience, and for phones that lack the hardware, the brand offers accessories with a magnetic ring.

