Conflicting reports on the Galaxy S25 Slim have me worried

The Galaxy S25 Slim has been the subject of much discussion and speculation, but the latest leaks suggest it won’t be coming to the US market — at least through any US-based carriers. It could still be available in different ways.

Evan Blass, a tipster responsible for a large amount of the information we know about the S25 series, posted on X that the S25 Slim “will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers. In the markets where it is offered, expect it to be positioned between the S25 Plus and Ultra, marketing- and price-wise.”

That said, the Galaxy S25 Slim already has a US-based serial number: SM-S937U. For reference, the rest of the S25 lineup is SM-S931U, SM-S936U, and SM-S938U. The “U” following the numbers is an indicator of a North American release, but we already knew it likely would release alongside the other three in the series. The Galaxy S25 Slim is more likely to release in May or sometime early Q2.

Given that it does have a US serial number, it seems odd that the leaks suggest it won’t release here. While it’s possible that Samsung changed its marketing approach between the time the phone was discovered and now, there is enough demand in the western market for slim phones that it makes sense Samsung would follow up with one — especially since the iPhone 17 Air is almost definitely going to sell here.

The Galaxy S25 Slim may have an uncertain future, but it’s tech specs look good. The latest information tells us it could be 6.4mm thick or slimmer with a triple-camera setup, all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. We won’t know any details for sure until next week’s Galaxy Unpacked, but that should reveal the release dates and whether or not the Slim will make its way across the pond.