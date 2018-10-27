Digital Trends
Mobile

New copyright ruling protects right to repair gadgets and archive video games

Georgina Torbet
By

Protections for electronics users of all kinds have been passed in an extensive ruling by the Library of Congress that covers technologies as diverse as consumer electronics, farm equipment, 3D printing, and online learning platforms. The ruling prescribes exemptions to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), a particularly unpopular law among technology fans that was designed to prevent copyright piracy, but ended up causing a range of undesirable side effects from YouTube video takedowns to restricting console modding.

The new ruling specifies what activities are excepted from the DMCA, meaning that these activities will no longer be in danger of infringing on copyright. One of the biggest topics of interest to technology customers is the protection of their right to repair gadgets such as smartphones and tablets when they break. Many consumer electronics come with installed digital rights management (DRM) software, and it was previously illegal for users to get around this DRM to repair or tinker with their device.

Apple is infamous for its aggressive use of DRM and its strong discouragement of users or third parties repairing its devices. The software in Apple devices can check whether a part was installed by approved personnel, and was reported to be bricking devices that were repaired by an unapproved third party.

Now, thanks to the new ruling, both third-party repair companies and individual users have legal backing to circumvent DRM in order to fix a broken device. However, getting around DRM can still be a complex and intimidating process for the average user, as it requires some technical knowledge to get around software blocks. While the ruling does not mean that repair tools will be made available, it does mean that it is at least legal to create your own repair tools.

A second area of interest for tech fans is the protection for archiving historical video games, which has been a concern among many classic gamers. Older games were previously only legally available on obsolete devices, making studying or preserving these games extremely difficult. The new rulings allow archivists to preserve old games by keeping copies of not only the software that runs on a user’s computer, but also the software that runs on company’s servers. This potentially allows the preservation of online games such as Everquest, as well as games from obsolete consoles such as the Dreamcast.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacOS games of 2018
Up Next

How to connect a Nintendo Switch controller to your PC
ASUS Zenfone 5Q review
Product Review

The Asus Zenfone 5Q proves good looks can be deceptive

The Zenfone 5Q has a beautiful design, long-lasting battery, and solid performance. But for $300, its specs aren’t as impressive as its looks. In our review, we take a closer look at what this budget phone has to offer.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Upcoming 5G version of Samsung Galaxy S10 may be a Verizon exclusive

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Computing

Following the Portal, augmented reality glasses may be Facebook’s next step

Following the launch of its Portal smart display, Facebook says it is working on AR glasses, possibly in a move at challenging both Apple and Google and perhaps to rise up in the hardware scene. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
galaxy x
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy X may launch in 2019, but expect more details in coming weeks

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
apple file system
Computing

Here’s how to watch Apple’s October 30 Mac and iPad event

Apple may have just started shipping the iPhone XR to the masses, but already we're looking ahead to the next Apple event, set to take place on October 30. Here's where you can watch Apple's October 30 event for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
lg v35 thinq dual cameras
Mobile

Sprint is offering the LG V40 ThinQ for $10 per month with a new line

LG has finally taken the wraps off the new LG V40 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone that packs a whopping five cameras. Here's how to buy the new LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel Stand
Product Review

Google's new charging dock gives your Pixel phone more than just juice

Google’s new Pixel 3 smartphones can wirelessly charge, so it made a wireless charger to complement them. But the Pixel Stand is also packed with smart features that enhance the Pixel 3 when it’s out of your hands.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best camera apps for the iPhone
Photography

Elevate your photography with these 20 iPhone apps

Each iPhone is more capable than the last when it comes to capturing stills, but none of them can do it all. Here are the iOS apps that will help you get even more out of your iPhone's camera.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
how to fix repair your phone
Emerging Tech

It’s no longer illegal to ‘hack’ your electronics to repair them

New laws give customers the ability to carry out legal hacks on the software on their devices in order to carry out repairs or maintenance. That's a big win for the right-to-repair movement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Sprint 4g network
Opinion

Do we even need 5G at all?

Faster phones, easier access to on-demand video, simpler networking -- on the surface, 5G sounds like a dream. So why is it more of a nightmare?
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft's foldable Andromeda device may debut this year. Here's what we know

Microsoft was reportedly working on a pocket-sized clamshell device code-named 'Andromeda' sporting two touchscreens. Meant to disrupt the mobile market, it's now put on hold. Here's everything we know about the Surface Phone.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $850.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is a blockchain phone we asked an expert blockchainphone feature 1
Mobile

What’s the point of a blockchain phone? We asked an expert

If you’re curious about what a blockchain phone might be, then we have some answers for you. Join us as we ask an expert to unravel the mysteries of the blockchain and how it fits with a smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill