DT
DT
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
iPhone 8 apps
Simon Hill / Digital Trends

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Jotalicious

daily app deals ios 10 02 2017 392x696bb 50

Jotalicious is a beautifully designed shopping assistant that turns plain text lists into awesome color-coded checklists.

Available on:

iOS

Wonder Notes

daily app deals ios 9 29 2017 392x696bb 47

Need to make a to-do list? Capture ideas at a board meeting? Plan next week’s blog post? With Wonder Notes you can do it all quickly, easily, and powerfully. Simply create as many notes as you want by populating them with text, pictures, maps, and URLs.

Available on:

iOS

Recapify

daily app deals ios 9 29 2017 392x696bb 48

If you’re in the sales industry, this could be the app for you. Recapify helps sales reps communicate meeting results faster through integrations with Salesforce and Evernote.

Available on:

iOS

Translator

daily app deals ios 10 02 2017 392x696bb 51

With Translator, you can translate any text between 58 world languages. All you have to do is select your source and target languages, type your text, and click on the translation button.

Available on:

iOS

Flashlight

daily app deals ios 10 02 2017 320x568bb 1

This app promises to give you the easiest-to-use and fastest flashlight around. Just tap on it for instant bright light.

Available on:

iOS

iSurvival

daily app deals ios 10 02 2017 392x696bb 52

This app contains a Military Grade Wilderness Survival Manual. This is the Army Survival manual (FM 21-76) used to teach soldiers basic survival and evasion techniques.

Available on:

iOS