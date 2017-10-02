Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Jotalicious
Jotalicious is a beautifully designed shopping assistant that turns plain text lists into awesome color-coded checklists.
Wonder Notes
Need to make a to-do list? Capture ideas at a board meeting? Plan next week’s blog post? With Wonder Notes you can do it all quickly, easily, and powerfully. Simply create as many notes as you want by populating them with text, pictures, maps, and URLs.
Recapify
If you’re in the sales industry, this could be the app for you. Recapify helps sales reps communicate meeting results faster through integrations with Salesforce and Evernote.
Translator
With Translator, you can translate any text between 58 world languages. All you have to do is select your source and target languages, type your text, and click on the translation button.
Flashlight
This app promises to give you the easiest-to-use and fastest flashlight around. Just tap on it for instant bright light.
iSurvival
This app contains a Military Grade Wilderness Survival Manual. This is the Army Survival manual (FM 21-76) used to teach soldiers basic survival and evasion techniques.
