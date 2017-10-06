Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
SideGuide
SideGuide is you’re crowdsourcing solution for what to say in any situation. Whether you have a romantic conundrum, professional quandary, or a social dilemma, SideGuide can help you figure out what to say.
Snap Markup
Snap Markup is a Markup photo tool. It can markup or annotate a photo with various shapes and send it anywhere. Snap Markup provides a range of shapes to help you tailor your map.
Coyn
Coyn is all about efficiency. The app promises a unique interface to help you enjoy managing your cash. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income.
Binaural Meditation
The beats in Binaural Meditation have been engineered to help you get into deep states of meditation and mindfulness as quickly and effortlessly as possible.
myPref
Designed by behavioral experts, myPref is a convenient, efficient way to to determine preferences. Up-to-date preferences are vital to the effectiveness of any behaviorally based program, and myPref makes performing these assessments easy and accurate.
Vantage Calendar
Vantage is a colorful calendar and to-do list, built to present your life with exceptional clarity through design. Great for organizing your daily life, school, or work projects.
