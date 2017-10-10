DT
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Thanksgiving Wallpapers

daily app deals ios 10 09 2017 320x568bb 3

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Get into the holiday spirit with this collection of Thanksgiving-themed wallpapers for your iPhone.

Available on:

iOS

Smart Merge Pro

daily app deals ios 10 2017 392x696bb 66

Your contacts are the most important data in your phone. Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts.

Available on:

iOS

SalaryBook

daily app deals ios 10 2017 392x696bb 67

When you are getting paid via contract, or from multiple sources, it is critical for you to track your activity for each project, as well as the amount of time you spend on each. Insert your schedule and your pay will be displayed in a variety of formats.

Available on:

iOS

Cardiograph Classic

daily app deals ios 10 09 2017 392x696bb 64

Cardiograph is an application which measures your heart rate. You can save your results for future reference, keep track of multiple people with individual profiles, add notes and locations, and more.

Available on:

iOS

KeyWi Keyboard

daily app deals ios 10 2017 392x696bb 68

KeyWi is a custom keyboard for your iOS device that allows you to type using your computer’s physical keyboard.

Available on:

iOS

Ukulele Tuner Pro

daily app deals ios 10 09 2017 392x696bb 65

Tune your ukulele with precision and ease, all within seconds. This app features 11 tunings for soprano, tenor, concert, and baritone ukuleles.

Available on:

iOS