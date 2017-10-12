DT
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

GRE Vocab Genius

Applying the latest in cognitive science techniques, this app helps you efficiently learn over 2,000 “dynamic flashcards” covering both vocabulary words and their roots.

Available on:

iOS

Time Manager

Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. All your tasks will be totaled and broken down into reports and graphs for you to see how well you’re spending your time.

Available on:

iOS

TranslateSafari

This app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of the Safari app. A must-have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari.

Available on:

iOS

iDigital Desk Clock

Set your phone up by your desk with this app and have access to everything from the time to the month to the current temperature. It’s a nostalgic use for your iPhone.

Available on:

iOS

Extreme Week Calendar

This app is the light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a seven-day week view and an inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar.

Available on:

iOS

Honest Weather

Are you sick of the weather? Did it ruin all your plans? Let honest weather tell you exactly how you may feel about the temperature in funny ways.

Available on:

iOS