Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
iBlockify
iBlockify is a content blocker for Safari that filters and blocks ads, analytics, and social tracking with constant updates to other blocking options.
Easy Calendar
Experience the ease of use of a weekly calendar in the palm of your hand! Designed around frequent tasks, Easy Calendar lets you create and edit events with just a few taps.
VisuCaller
VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It can also scan contact information which can be saved to your device’s contacts or an app list. Simply move the viewfinder over information and once scanned it appears in the list.
White Noise
Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? With this app, you may have better luck sleeping tonight.
Blue Light Therapy
Blue Light Therapy App uses natural processes within your brain to help with waking up and falling asleep. With just 4 minutes in the morning you will find yourself being able to get out of bed and start doing, rather than endlessly snoozing.
Big Ben Alarm Clock Bells
Air radio tune provides a quick and easy way to listen to thousands of streaming Internet radio stations and free music on your iPhone.
