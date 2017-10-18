Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
iBlockify
iBlockify is a content blocker for Safari that filters and blocks ads, analytics, and social tracking with constant updates to other blocking options.
HappyDays
HappyDays reminds you of the important days to remember. It supports solar and lunar calendars, and both one-time and repeating events. Never miss a birthday or anniversary again.
Female Fitness
This app was developed by a professional team of developers, assisted by certified trainers specializing in women’s fitness and strength training. The application is specially created for women of all body shapes.
White Noise
Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? With this app, you may have better luck sleeping tonight.
Blue Light Therapy
Blue Light Therapy App uses natural processes within your brain to help with waking up and falling asleep. With just 4 minutes in the morning you will find yourself being able to get out of bed and start doing, rather than endlessly snoozing.
Listaway
Listaway is a to-do list, task manager, and reminders app that promises to be an outstanding planner app to help you organize your life on your terms.
