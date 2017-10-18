DT
DT
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
wait for iphone x iphone 6

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

iBlockify

daily app deals ios 10 17 2017 392x696bb

iBlockify is a content blocker for Safari that filters and blocks ads, analytics, and social tracking with constant updates to other blocking options.

Available on:

iOS

HappyDays

daily app deals ios 10 18 2017 392x696bb

HappyDays reminds you of the important days to remember. It supports solar and lunar calendars, and both one-time and repeating events. Never miss a birthday or anniversary again.

Available on:

iOS

Female Fitness

daily app deals ios 10 18 2017 392x696bb 1

This app was developed by a professional team of developers, assisted by certified trainers specializing in women’s fitness and strength training. The application is specially created for women of all body shapes.

Available on:

iOS

White Noise

daily app deals ios 10 17 2017 320x568bb

Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? With this app, you may have better luck sleeping tonight.

Available on:

iOS

Blue Light Therapy

daily app deals ios 10 16 2017 392x696bb 2

Blue Light Therapy App uses natural processes within your brain to help with waking up and falling asleep. With just 4 minutes in the morning you will find yourself being able to get out of bed and start doing, rather than endlessly snoozing.

Available on:

iOS

Listaway

daily app deals ios 10 18 2017 392x696bb 2

Listaway is a to-do list, task manager, and reminders app that promises to be an outstanding planner app to help you organize your life on your terms.

Available on:

iOS