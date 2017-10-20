Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Fitnet Live Coach
This app is a personal trainer for everyone! Exercise by yourself or add a boost to your goal by connecting with a live certified personal trainer.
Pickup Lines
Looking for a way to break the ice with that special someone? You might find some inspiration from this app.
Mindfulness Daily
This app supports quick, effective guided practices to reduce stress and anxiety, improve performance, and enhance sleep (along with a growing list of other evidence-based benefits of mindfulness like pain management).
White Noise
Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? With this app, you may have better luck sleeping tonight.
10K Runner
Go from Couch to 5K to 10K with the official and often imitated 10K Runner program. This app has over 1.2 million success stories of people who are now running 10K’s, and you can do it, too.
Pocket Wine
Pocket Wine takes you on an exploration of wine styles and grape varieties by giving you insights into wine that have taken others years to achieve.
