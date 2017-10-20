Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
wait for iphone x iphone 6

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Fitnet Live Coach

daily app deals ios 10 20 2017 392x696bb

This app is a personal trainer for everyone! Exercise by yourself or add a boost to your goal by connecting with a live certified personal trainer.

Available on:

iOS

Pickup Lines

daily app deals ios 10 19 2017 392x696bb 1

Looking for a way to break the ice with that special someone? You might find some inspiration from this app.

Available on:

iOS

Mindfulness Daily

daily app deals ios 10 20 2017 392x696bb 1

This app supports quick, effective guided practices to reduce stress and anxiety, improve performance, and enhance sleep (along with a growing list of other evidence-based benefits of mindfulness like pain management).

Available on:

iOS

White Noise

daily app deals ios 10 17 2017 320x568bb

Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? With this app, you may have better luck sleeping tonight.

Available on:

iOS

10K Runner

daily app deals ios 10 20 2017 392x696bb 2

Go from Couch to 5K to 10K with the official and often imitated 10K Runner program. This app has over 1.2 million success stories of people who are now running 10K’s, and you can do it, too.

Available on:

iOS

Pocket Wine

daily app deals ios 10 19 2017 392x696bb 2

Pocket Wine takes you on an exploration of wine styles and grape varieties by giving you insights into wine that have taken others years to achieve.

Available on:

iOS

Related: App Deals, Best Free iOS Apps, daily app deals, Free iOS Apps, iOS App Deals, Apple
Don't Miss

Apple adds more indoor maps for select airports and malls to iOS 11