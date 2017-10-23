Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Digital Trends
wait for iphone x iphone 6

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Levitagram

Levitagram lets you create professional looking levitation photos in a snap. All you need is an iPhone; no professional cameras, computer, or Photoshop skills required.

Listaway

Listaway: To-Do List, Task Manager, and Reminders is an outstanding planner app that helps you organize your life on your terms.

Mindfulness Daily

This app supports quick, effective guided practices to reduce stress and anxiety, improve performance, and enhance sleep (along with a growing list of other evidence-based benefits of mindfulness like pain management).

Thunderspace

During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle, or star destroyer.

10K Runner

Go from Couch to 5K to 10K with the official and often imitated 10K Runner program. This app has over 1.2 million success stories of people who are now running 10K’s, and you can do it, too.

Healthy CrockPot

The Healthy Crock Pot Recipe app contains recipes with a wide range of ingredients. Get featured recipe and categories based on season, trends, popularity, and more.

