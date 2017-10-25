Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Data Monitor Pro
Data Monitor Pro will monitor both Cellular (4G/LTE/3G/Edge/GPRS) and Wi-Fi data usage in real time from your device. This app will let you be in control of your data usage to avoid costly overage charges.
Available on:
Smart PDF Scanner
Just snap a photo of your document, and get a PDF file you can instantly send to your colleagues, all from your iPhone or Apple device.
Available on:
Picture Perfect
Picture Perfect is a fun and simple way to make beautiful photos in seconds. The app also brings in features such as ‘ToneCurve,’ which allows you to modify simply by clicking and dragging on the areas you wish to change.
Available on:
RadioApp
Easily tune in to local radio stations and to radio stations from all over the world, using a unique analog-like tuner.
Available on:
Plug & Ride
This carpooling app can help you reduce your driving commute to one day per week, by riding with trusted co-workers and car owners for free.
Available on:
Stacheify
It’s a mustache mirror! Just hold up the app and go mustache crazy trying tons of different “follicle-accurate” stache styles.
Available on:
Editor's Recommendations
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time