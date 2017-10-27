Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Find My Car
Have you often forgotten where you left your car? Find My Car can help. Save your parking space with GPS and other notes, and even share your position with friends.
Sooshi
Sooshi is all about one of the most delicious foods. Whether you are new to the whole topic or you are already a fan, you will find tons of information about what sushi is, how to prepare it, and where to find the best sushi places.
Pin Points
Do you want to know the distance to the South Pole? Do you want to plan your next trip and see how much distance lies between two points of interest? This app can help.
Safety Photo+Video
Safety Photo+Video lets you keep your most private images and videos private. This app lets you passcode protect your most sensitive media so that prying eyes never see anything you don’t want them to see.
Boba
A browser and mobile safari extension that lets you speed read your favorite web content, such as NYTimes, HuffPo, ESPN, blogs, or any other web site.
TimeMan
TimeMan is a powerful tool for personal time management. It’s designed to be as easy and familiar as a paper organizer but to fully utilize iPhone and iPad capabilities.
