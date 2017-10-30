Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Airport + flight tracker
This app takes you to airports to see restaurants, shops, and Wi-Fi capabilities. Airport lets you know if your flight has been delayed or cancelled and gives you the tools needed to quickly find an alternate flight and rebook, all in one place.
Storyline
Create, narrate and share beautiful slideshows from your device in seconds. Add up to 20 photos, record your story, and share by text, email, or on your social networks.
Picfx
Picfx is a powerful suite of filters and image adjustment tools for photo and video. Start editing your photo/video with your favorite filter, then use image adjustments such as exposure, contrast, and vignette to refine the edit.
Baby Mozart
This app promises to make your life easier, help your baby sleep better, and help develop their brain with the most popular classical music for babies. Don’t waste your time using multiple apps for white noise and playing music, this app combines all those essential functionalities into one.
Boba
A browser and mobile safari extension that lets you speed read your favorite web content, including NYTimes, HuffPo, ESPN, blogs, or any other news site.
Fotograf
Besides having 36 amazingly versatile, high-quality filters and a buttery-smooth interface, Fotograf does many useful things your other photo apps don’t, like making your own preset filters.
