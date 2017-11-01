Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Remote Drive
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.
MosaLingua
Learn Italian in no time with this app. MosaLingua’s effective and addictive teaching method will help you memorize loads of vocabulary, key phrases, and conjugations in record time.
Airport + flight tracker
Flight Tracker Premium gives you access to information from more than 2,500 airports, with data including live arrival and departure boards, Wi-Fi availability, and restaurant selections.
Cranky Weather
There’s always something to complain about, especially when it comes to weather. Cranky Weather gives you hilariously twisted weather reports for every situation.
eXtra Voice Recorder
eXtra Voice Recorder is a combination of a high-quality audio recorder, a multi-functional audio editor and an easy-to-use audio files manager. With eXtra Voice Recorder all your recordings will be fully organized and available whenever you need them.
Auto Color Splash
Auto Color Splash lets you emphasize photos quickly and automatically in seconds. It gives photos a dramatic look by converting the background region to black and white, while keeping the automatically chosen foreground region in color.
