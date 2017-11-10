Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Touch Forms
Creating web forms are made super easy with Touch Forms. It features a drag-and-drop form editor, so you can easily build a form with question fields, paragraphs, multiple choices, check boxes, bot checkers, and more with a few taps and swipes.
99 Skills to Soccer
If you’re looking to better master the sport of soccer, this may just be the app for you. With 30 years of experience, the makers of this app promise to help beginners and experts alike on the field.
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. With one touch you can access all your common tasks and edit them at any time. All your tasks will be totaled and broken down into reports and graphs.
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix is a powerful and fast photo editor with a lot of editing tools, importing and sharing options. With Phoenix you will have all the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, borders, and fonts.
Timebox Photo Journal
Your personal photo journal now features iCloud shared journals, so you can collaborate and exchange full-fidelity photo and video stories with your family and friends.
Essential Oils
Essential oils are suggested as remedies to several health conditions and lifestyle. This app makes it easy for you to get all essential oils’ tips and tricks. It’s an easy-to-go reference for your several uses of essential oils.
