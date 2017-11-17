Digital Trends
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Blink

daily app deals ios 11 17 2017 392x696bb 3

These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.

Available on:

iOS

Alti

daily app deals ios 11 16 2017 392x696bb

Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone. It sports a clean design, and includes an altitude indicator, a magnetic and true north compass, and coordinates for DMS and degrees.

Available on:

iOS

Fontz

daily app deals ios 11 17 2017 392x696bb 4

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but sometimes, you still need those words. Fontz will allow you to add captions with many different fonts, colors, and designs.

Available on:

iOS

ACT Companion

daily app deals ios 11 16 2017 392x696bb 1

Acceptance and commitment therapy is a scientifically supported mindfulness-based behavior therapy with over 100 published peer-reviewed studies demonstrating its effectiveness for a wide range of clinical issues (including anxiety and depression).

Available on:

iOS

Magnifying glass HD

daily app deals ios 11 17 2017 392x696bb 5

Turn your iPhone into a magnifying glass with this easy-to-use app. Magnifying glass HD comes with a viewfinder to locate each object precisely, as well as image stabilization.

Available on:

iOS

Learn Spanish

daily app deals ios 11 16 2017 392x696bb 2

Learn Spanish in no time! MosaLingua’s effective and addictive teaching method will help you memorize loads of vocabulary, key phrases, and conjugations in record time.

Available on:

iOS

