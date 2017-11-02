Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cranky Weather
There’s always something to complain about, especially when it comes to weather. Cranky Weather gives you hilariously twisted weather reports for every situation.
Available on:
Remote Drive
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, and view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.
Available on:
SafeRide/WalkSafe
SafeRide/WalkSafe is a travel safety app designed to give you peace of mind, especially when traveling alone. You can feel safe and secure by using SafeRide/WalkSafe when you take a taxi, use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, or walk alone at night.
Available on:
MosaLingua
Learn Italian in no time with this app. MosaLingua’s effective and addictive teaching method will help you memorize loads of vocabulary, key phrases,and conjugations in record time.
Available on:
Vocabulary
Looking for tips for improving your vocabulary? Whether you are trying to strengthen and broaden your vocabulary for school or personal growth, the key is a commitment to regularly learning new words. This app can help.
Translate for Safari
The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app. A must have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari.
Available on:
Editor's Recommendations
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time