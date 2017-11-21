Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
1276129 autosave v1 apple iphone x 28 800x533 c

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Smart Translator

daily app deals ios 11 21 2017 392x696bb

Smart Translator is an amazing app that lets you translate your text or speech into more than 40 languages. Input your text by typing or speaking and hear your translation being read aloud to you.

Available on:

iOS

Cool Weather

daily app deals ios 11 20 2017 392x696bb

An uplifting quote or inspirational story can completely brighten up your day. Cool Weather delivers your weather fast and with a smile.

Available on:

iOS

Speech Recognizer

daily app deals ios 11 21 2017 392x696bb 1

With this revolutionary app, you won’t need to type anything any more. You just speak and your speech is instantly converted into text.

Available on:

iOS

iScan Pro

daily app deals ios 11 21 2017 392x696bb 2

iScan Pro turns your iPhone into a multipage scanner for documents, receipts, notes, invoices, whiteboards, and other paper text. With Fast Scanner, you can quickly scan your documents, then print or email them as multipage PDF or JPEG files.

Available on:

iOS

Full Screen Private Browser

daily app deals ios 11 21 2017 392x696bb 3

View all your websites privately and in full screen with this secure iPhone browser. Protect your iPhone from prying eyes on the street, train, or anywhere else.

Available on:

iOS

Best Greeting Cards Maker

daily app deals ios 11 20 2017 2

Create unlimited eCards for any occasion with just one single app. Whether you need to send one for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, this app can help.

Available on:

iOS

Related Topics: App Deals, Best Free iOS Apps, daily app deals, Free iOS Apps, iOS App Deals, Apple
Don't Miss

Learn how to play YouTube in the background on iOS and Android