Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Smart Translator
Smart Translator is an amazing app that lets you translate your text or speech into more than 40 languages. Input your text by typing or speaking and hear your translation being read aloud to you.
Cool Weather
An uplifting quote or inspirational story can completely brighten up your day. Cool Weather delivers your weather fast and with a smile.
Speech Recognizer
With this revolutionary app, you won’t need to type anything any more. You just speak and your speech is instantly converted into text.
iScan Pro
iScan Pro turns your iPhone into a multipage scanner for documents, receipts, notes, invoices, whiteboards, and other paper text. With Fast Scanner, you can quickly scan your documents, then print or email them as multipage PDF or JPEG files.
Full Screen Private Browser
View all your websites privately and in full screen with this secure iPhone browser. Protect your iPhone from prying eyes on the street, train, or anywhere else.
Best Greeting Cards Maker
Create unlimited eCards for any occasion with just one single app. Whether you need to send one for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, this app can help.
