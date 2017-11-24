Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Ad Block Multi
Why limit yourself with a few predefined filters like other ad blockers do? 22 filter lists and counting, this app allows you to find an ad-blocking combination that suits you.
English Spanish Dictionary
Simple and user-friendly options can enhance your Spanish-learning experience. You only need an internet connection for the images in this app and the spelling checker; otherwise, you can pick up a new language just about anywhere.
Screeny 2.0
Screeny 2.0 has an all new look. It screens your camera roll and helps you to filter and delete things that are no longer necessary. So now along with screenshots it also helps you to manage unwanted live photos.
Gif Me
Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4. It’s easy: capture a small moment with your built in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter too.
Relax Rain
Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically so you can relax, unwind, meditate, or just get some quiet time right away.
Tweety Pro
View your Twitter timeline and mentions on the lock screen or inside any app to quickly get updated about the world around you with Tweety.
