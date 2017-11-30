Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
SmartScan Express
SmartScan Express is a simple, fast solution to scan, crop, edit, save, e-mail your paperwork – invoices, bills, checks, receipts, travel expense reports, and more. You can work with your photos, cropping and improving the contrast and brightness.
Palabras
Learn Spanish through daily reminders with hundreds and hundreds of words. They say practice makes perfect, and with this app, you’ll be able to practice all you want.
Scored
This app is great for keeping score of those regular Friday night card games, your child’s high school basketball games, or almost any game that involves a score keeper.
Healthy CrockPot Recipes
Our busy lifestyles make homemade and healthy meals something of a luxury, but that doesn’t have to be the case with CrockPot Recipes. With minimum preparation and time you should be able to prepare dinner for days on end.
Bogga Christmas Tree
Have fun decorating your own, unique Christmas tree. Be creative and create bulbs with the camera, or simply choose between a large variety of colorful ornaments, tinsel, lights, and decorations.
Live 2 Photos
Live 2 Photos is the world’s first all-in-one tool that enables you to extract multiple still images from your live photos, videos, GIFs, and burst photos.
