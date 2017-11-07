Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Wallz HD Wallpapers
If you want the highest quality wallpapers, this might be the app for you. With tens of thousands of editable wallpapers, this app features a high-quality collection of HD wallpapers and backgrounds.
Available on:
Weather Now
Beautiful 3D images of our planet draws your attention for so long that you may forget that the application has other useful features that allow you easy access to precise, global weather information.
Available on:
Pilsy
Keep your 21 precious pills under control! Track your cycles and mood changes. Customizable, powerful, and intuitive design, will help you to control your cycles and be able to predict your mood.
Available on:
GoCitizen Mobile App
Immigration can be hard and expensive. The GoCitizen mobile app helps make it easier and was developed by an immigration attorney with you in mind. Download the app and answer simple questions to find out if you qualify to apply for citizenship, DACA, a green card, or other immigration benefits.
Available on:
Traffic Time
Traffic Time makes it easy to view and share exactly how long it will take to reach all of your favorite destinations.
Available on:
Tweety Pro
View your Twitter timeline and mentions on the lock screen or inside any app to quickly get updated about the world around you with Tweety.
Available on:
