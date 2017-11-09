Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Easy Spelling
Easy Spelling Aid gives children and adults alike a quick and easy way to find out the spelling of a word, translate words to and from English, or other languages, and help dyslexic learners with specific cognitive difficulties.
99 Skills to Soccer
If you’re looking to better master the sport of soccer, this may just be the app for you. With 30 years of experience, the makers of this app promise to help beginners and experts alike on the field.
Pilsy
Keep your 21 precious pills under control! Track your cycles and mood changes. Customizable, powerful, and intuitive design, will help you to control your cycles and be able to predict your mood.
Focus
Focus is the best way to organize your work, stay motivated throughout the day, and have a more productive work life. Focus for 25 minutes, then take a short break to relax your mind.
Timebox Photo Journal
Your personal photo journal now features iCloud shared journals, so you can collaborate and exchange full-fidelity photo and video stories with your family and friends.
Anchor Pointer
Welcome to location manager, an app that helps you find your way in the out-of-doors. Hiking enthusiasts and outdoor lovers, car owners and travelers,and hunters and fishermen use Anchor Pointer to save great locations and find their way back to them.
