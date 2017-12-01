Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
LifeList
LifeList will help you be more productive, organized, and realistic about what you can really get done in a day. It will help you go to bed every night feeling accomplished, motivated, and excited about what you got done.
Palabras
Learn Spanish through daily reminders with hundreds and hundreds of words. They say practice makes perfect, and with this app, you’ll be able to practice all you want.
Scored
This app is great for keeping score of those regular Friday night card games, your child’s high school basketball games, or almost any game that involves a score keeper.
Ruler
This is simple virtual ruler app 17 feet or 5 meters long. Even if you don’t carry a measuring tape around in your pocket, you can always take simple measurements.
dB meter
The dBA meter app will allow you to measure the current average SPL levels, peak SPL levels, and absolute maximum SPL levels, among other key sounds settings.
Live 2 Photos
Live 2 Photos is the world’s first all-in-one tool that enables you to extract multiple still images from your live photos, videos, gifs, and burst photos.
