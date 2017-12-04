Digital Trends
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

daily app deals ios 12 04 2017 best phone iphone x

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

LifeList

daily app deals ios 12 01 2017 392x696bb

LifeList will help you be more productive, organized, and realistic about what you can really get done in a day. It will help you go to bed every night feeling accomplished, motivated, and excited about what you got done.

Available on:

iOS

mini-U

daily app deals ios 12 01 2017 392x696bb

The mini-U app allows you to take a photo of yourself, shrink it down, and send it to friends over text. Add in your photos from your camera or library, then tap to send in a text.

Available on:

iOS

Scored

daily app deals ios 11 30 2017 392x696bb 5

This app is great for keeping score of those regular Friday night card games, your child’s high school basketball games, or almost any game that involves a score keeper.

Available on:

iOS

Listaway

daily app deals ios 12 01 2017 392x696bb 1

Listaway: To-Do List, Task Manager, and Reminders is an outstanding planner app that helps you organize your life on your terms.

Available on:

iOS

VisuCaller

daily app deals ios 12 01 2017 392x696bb 2

VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It can also scan contact information, which can be saved to your device’s contacts or an app list. Simply move the viewfinder over information and once scanned it appears in the list.

Available on:

iOS

AURA

daily app deals ios 12 01 2017 392x696bb 3

These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.

Available on:

iOS

