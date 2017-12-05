Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
1282618 autosave v1 best phone 2017 iphone x

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Flow

daily app deals ios 12 05 2017 392x696bb

Flow presents your email as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your messages without ever losing context, and marking each message as read when it is scrolled above midscreen.

Available on:

iOS

mini-U

daily app deals ios 12 01 2017 392x696bb

The mini-U app allows you to take a photo of yourself, shrink it down, and send it to friends over text. Add in your photos from your camera or library, then tap to send in a text.

Available on:

iOS

Pickup lines

daily app deals ios 12 05 2017 392x696bb 1

The Pickup Lines app contains sets of hilarious and ice-breaker lines. Pickup Lines make people laugh and smile, and just might make you the life of the party.

Available on:

iOS

Simpler Pro

daily app deals ios 12 05 2017 392x696bb 2

Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly. Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap.

Available on:

iOS

PureBlock

daily app deals ios 12 05 2017 392x696bb 3

If you’re sick and tired of popup ads, unwanted page redirects, and many more annoying advertisements on the internet, PureBlock is the perfect solution for you.

Available on:

iOS

AURA

daily app deals ios 12 01 2017 392x696bb 3

These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.

Available on:

iOS

Related Topics: App Deals, Best Free iOS Apps, daily app deals, Free iOS Apps, iOS App Deals, Apple
Don't Miss

Here are the 12 best deals on Apple accessories for the iPad, iPhone, and Watch