Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Flow
Flow presents your email as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your messages without ever losing context, and marking each message as read when it is scrolled above midscreen.
Available on:
mini-U
The mini-U app allows you to take a photo of yourself, shrink it down, and send it to friends over text. Add in your photos from your camera or library, then tap to send in a text.
Available on:
Pickup lines
The Pickup Lines app contains sets of hilarious and ice-breaker lines. Pickup Lines make people laugh and smile, and just might make you the life of the party.
Available on:
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly. Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap.
Available on:
PureBlock
If you’re sick and tired of popup ads, unwanted page redirects, and many more annoying advertisements on the internet, PureBlock is the perfect solution for you.
Available on:
AURA
These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.
Available on: