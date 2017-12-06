Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Flow
Flow presents your email as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your email without ever losing context, and marking each email as read when it is scrolled above midscreen.
Pic Scanner Gold
This app provides an easy way to scan photos and albums. It promises to be the only app with so many features for scanning, enhancing, sharing, and enjoying old pictures.
PK Fitness
PK Fitness is an effort-based activity tracker. It’s a simple, easy-to-use workout journal and social network that helps you stay on track with your fitness goals.
Resume Builder
Resume Builder transforms your iPhone and iPad into a portable CV designer. It allows you to create unique resumes in minutes.
PureBlock
If you’re sick and tired of popup ads, unwanted page redirects, and many more annoying advertisements on the internet, PureBlock is the perfect solution for you.
Coyn
Coyn is the most powerful tool for anyone who uses cash for daily expenses. Track your expenses and manage your money like it’s nobody’s business.
