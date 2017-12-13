Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Willing Webcam
Willing Webcam is an app that brings in video from built-in cameras and from about 400 IP network cameras to Mac video cameras.
Cranky Weather
There’s always something to complain about, especially when it comes to the weather. Cranky Weather gives you hilariously twisted weather reports for every situation.
Orderly
Orderly displays the to-do’s using the Apple bookshelf metaphor, so that you get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually.
Throwback Stories
Throwback Stories helps you create stunning Instagram Stories from your memories, providing a set of useful tools to enhance and animate your stories.
CalcKey
CalcKey allows you to perform calculations right within iMessage, without even having to leave the app, so you can finally work out exactly how much your friend owes you for dinner quickly and easily.
Metadata
Wether you shoot on your phone, DSLR, or create images in your favorite photo editing application, Metadata will show you your image measurements, DPI, file size, location data, and device information.
