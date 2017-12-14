Digital Trends
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
iphone se smartphone deals

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Star Wars Pinball 5

daily app deals ios 12 14 2017 392x696bb

Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments of the Star Wars universe mixed with exciting pinball action.

Available on:

iOS

Space Weather

daily app deals ios 12 14 2017 392x696bb

Space weather is the concept of changing environmental conditions in near-Earth space or the space from the Sun’s atmosphere to the Earth’s atmosphere. This app tracks those conditions.

Available on:

iOS

5Coins Expense

daily app deals ios 12 14 2017 392x696bb

5coins is a simple, beautiful and smart app for tracking your daily expense. It lets you know how much you are spending, when and where your money goes.

Available on:

iOS

Throwback Stories

daily app deals ios 12 2017 392x696bb

Throwback Stories helps you create stunning Instagram Stories from your memories, providing a set of useful tools to enhance and animate your stories.

Available on:

iOS

Ella

daily app deals ios 12 14 2017 392x696bb

CalcKey allows you to perform calculations right within iMessage, without even having to leave the app, so you can finally work out exactly how much your friend owes you for dinner quickly and easily.

Available on:

iOS

Metadata

daily app deals ios 12 13 2017 392x696bb

Wether you shoot on your phone, DSLR, or create images in your favorite photo editing application, Metadata will show you your image measurements, DPI, file size, location data, and device information.

Available on:

iOS

