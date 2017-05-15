Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Phraseaholic
Phraseaholic makes expanding your vocabulary in French, Spanish, and Russian convenient and fun. Every day, a new, interesting phrase will be available for you to learn with phonetics and audio.
Multi Translate
Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into three others at the same time.
Weather Now
Beautiful 3D images of our planet may draw your attention for so long that you forget that the application has other useful features, allowing you easy access to precise, global weather information.
Noizio
Noizio is an app that will drown out the noise of the street and allow you to concentrate on the work at hand, increasing your productivity. It’s an ambient sound equalizer app for creating a mixture of ambient sounds available for iOS.
Expenses OK
Expenses OK is the fastest way to track your expenses. Just enter data in the widget of the app and see how you’re spending your money.
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. With one touch you can access all your common tasks and edit them at any time.
