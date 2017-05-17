Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout
Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout has become an international sensation. Download the chart-topping app to transform your body and gain a newfound lust for life.
TopScanner
This app turns your iPhone or iPad into full-featured PDF document scanner. For example, you can scan your receipts and save as PDF file to trace your expenses.
Photosets
This camera is meant for taking stunning motion photography. And while other photo apps may have serious competition on the App Store, Photosets promises to be one-of-a-kind.
Abstract Wallpapers
Spend no more time in abstract wallpaper quests; you are in the right place. Grab incredible and innovative abstract wallpapers in a single click.
Expenses OK
Expenses OK is the fastest way to track your expenses. Just enter data in the widget of the app and see how you’re spending your money.
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. With one touch you can access all your common tasks and edit them at any time.
