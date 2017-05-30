Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Mytube Pro
MyTube allows you to search and listen to millions of songs on YouTube for free. Discover new music every day in genres, channels and user playlists.
Learn Japanese
The new and improved Learn Japanese app from WordPower teaches you 4,000 of the most frequently used words and phrases in the Japanese language right on your iPhone.
Translator
Translator Free lest you translate what you say into more than 90 languages simply by speaking into your phone.
PNG <-> JPG
Select a photo from your photo album or iTunes file sharing, then select your image output format (JPG or PNG), and, voila, the conversion is complete.
Interactive Tutorials
Interactive Tutorials for Xcode brings is a simple, funny, interactive learning app that teaches you about each of the features of Xcode5 and shows you how to use them in detail.
Save Videos to Photo
The Save Videos To Photos app provides you with a way to save your home videos from your computer onto your iPhone for your mobile viewing pleasure.
