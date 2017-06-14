Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Epica 2 Pro
Create epically funny photos with this app. With new poses, new special effects, and new scenes to choose from, you can turn even the most boring images into riots.
GMAT Practice
GMAT Practice For Dummies shows you how to approach each type of question, recognize the traps that are built into the questions, and master the tricks that help you to avoid those traps. With this study tool, you get, analytical writing, verbal, and quantitative questions and tips.
Skiplayer
Skiplayer promises to be a powerful machine learning algorithm to build an amazing app that helps you discover who you are by exploring your music habits in 31 different ways.
Easy Spending
Over a million users agree that Easy Spending is the way to go easy on your spending, reduce debt, and grow your wealth. Easy Spending is an easy way to improve your spending habits.
Zen Sketch
Zen Sketch is a cross between a note-taking and a painting app. The app hopes to strike a balance between power and simplicity, letting you organize and take advantage of your best work.
OneAvenue
Join your favorite celebs’ fan clubs and get all of their social, music, videos, live-streaming, and tickets in one place. With this app, you can follow artists on their various social feeds, discover artists playing nearby, and get festival lineup information.
