Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Fitness 365
In just 7 minutes and with just 10 moves, you can impact your health and fitness today and look forward to positive results over the course of the year.
Foresee
Foresee intelligently predicts the ideal times for your favorite activities so the weather doesn’t catch you off guard.
Skiplayer
Skiplayer promises to be a powerful machine-learning algorithm to build an amazing app that helps you discover who you are by exploring your music habits in 31 different ways.
Thunderspace 5k
During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night, it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle, or star destroyer.
50mm
This app lets you create charming 50mm photographs with real-time vintage effects. Try them on selfies, landscapes, cityscapes, or other photos.
OneAvenue
Join your favorite celebs’ fan clubs and get all of their social, music, videos, live-streaming, and tickets in one place. With this app, you can follow artists on their various social feeds, discover artists playing nearby, and get festival lineup information.
