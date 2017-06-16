Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Fitness 365
In just seven minutes and with just 10 moves, you can impact your health and fitness today and look forward to positive results over the course of the year.
Mood D
Mood D is a personal diary that tracks your emotions and suggests meaningful activities based on your feeling.
Photosets
Photosets is a camera and an editor and a video maker, all in one. You can use your smartphone camera to capture motion photosets in high resolution and then create video stories.
Thunderspace 5K
During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night, it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle, or star destroyer.
Remote Drive
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files — use your iOS device to stream videos, and view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.
Coyn
Coyn is all about efficiency. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income, and manage your finances with ease.
