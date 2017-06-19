Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Orderly
Orderly is designed based on how the human mind visualizes to-do lists. The app comes with location-based reminders, so you never miss a to-do task at a particular place.
Available on:
My Checkbook
My Checkbook is the easiest way to manage your checkbook. And now, you can manage your checkbook wherever you are. It’s based on the award-winning My Checkbook desktop application for MacOS Windows.
Available on:
Compress Video
Compress video to free space on your device. This app re-encodes videos filmed on your smartphone to a smaller file size while maintaining video quality.
Available on:
Magnifier Flash
Did you forget to take your reading glasses with you this morning? Just pick your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with a flashlight.
Available on:
Photo Guard
Friends or family taking your iPhone? If you’re anything like us, you don’t like nosy intruders peeking into your camera roll. Let Photo Guard keep your personal life personal.
Available on:
White Noise
Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? Do it all with this White Noise app.
Available on: