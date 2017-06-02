Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Preview 8
Preview 8 is an app that allows you download any file from the Cloud, and also happens to feature a music player that includes the ability to listen to music in background mode.
Available on:
Thankful
The Thankful app is the most beautifully designed personal way to privately, quickly, and easily record things that you are thankful for in your everyday life.
Available on:
Remote Drive
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.
Available on:
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. With one touch you can access all your common tasks and edit them at any time. All your tasks will be totaled and broken down into reports and graphs for you to see how well you’re spending your time.
Available on:
HourFace
Ever wonder what you or your friends would look like decades from now? What about decades earlier? HourFace is the mind-blowing way to transform your face into an amazing interactive 3D image that instantly displays the effects of aging.
Available on:
My Translator
Not a polyglot? Not a problem. Instant translation begins to work as soon as you begin writing. It automatically completes the translation as you type.
Available on: