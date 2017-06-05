Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Ruler
This virtual ruler measures five meters long. Put your finger on the screen and slide your phone with the other hand, then pull the arrow down to reel off.
Available on:
Yoga Studio
This Ultimate Yoga app allows you to play, create, customize, and schedule easy-to-follow HD video yoga classes. It features 80-plus ready-made yoga and meditation classes with HD video.
Available on:
Weather Now
These beautiful 3D images of our planet might just draw your attention for a period long enough to make you forget this app has other useful features that allow you to easily access precise, global weather information.
Available on:
Instaflash
Instaflash is your go-to photo app with all the tools you need to perfect your photos instantly. Transform dark and dull shots into vibrant photos and amaze your friends and family.
Available on:
Smart PDF Scanner
Just snap a photo of your document, and get a PDF file you can instantly send to your colleagues, all from your iPhone or iPad.
Available on:
TunePlayer
Choose your songs from your iTunes library and experience the fluidity of an easy-to-use media player that takes up less space than the competition.
Available on: