Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Mnemosyne
Mnemosyne generates passwords from a passphrase of your choice and a user name. Generated passwords are never stored to the device; they are recreated from the passphrase that you memorize and your user name.
WikiLinks
WikiLinks is the most fun and powerful way to discover everything Wikipedia has to offer, in a multilingual and multimedia experience including an exclusive mind-map of your navigation, suggested YouTube videos, and more.
Thunderspace 5K
During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you be distracted by all the noise around you. And at night, it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle, or star destroyer.
Beginner Runner
Get off your couch and start your journey toward running your first 5K feeling strong, confident, and ready for the challenge, all with Beginner Runner.
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly. Back up everyone in your phone with just one tap.
Cloud Hub
Cloud Hub is a simple documents reader and manager for the iOS platform. It allows you to download or upload files from clouds services like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Drive, and iCloud.
