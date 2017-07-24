Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
PictaSave
Accidentally deleted all your favorite photos from your camera roll? As long as they’re in Instagram, this app can help you recover those precious memories.
5-Minute Clinical Consult
A best seller for over 25 years, this mobile app version of the best-selling book delivers fast up-to-date guidance on over 900 medical conditions on your mobile device.
Discographic
With Discographic you can catalog your entire record collection. Easily add items simply by scanning their barcodes, search the enormous Discogs database, and much more.
Blink
These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.
Alt
Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colors, and provides a distraction-free experience.
Fontz
Add fonts to your photos with Fontz. With several text fonts to choose from and a wide spectrum of colors, you can add captions to any of your pictures with this app.
