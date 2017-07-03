Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Sorted
Sorted is a minimalistic, yet remarkably powerful day planner. It helps you master your day and take back control of your time.
Available on:
PhotoSynthesis
PhotoSynthesis allows you to make a composite of several photos, creating an effect similar to repeated exposure. It’s easy to operate, and you’ll definitely find lots of fun along the way.
Available on:
Mini Mouse
Mini Mouse is a wireless mouse and keyboard that gives your iPhone plenty of functionality. For example, you can play your computer’s video and music using your iPhone.
Available on:
Corgioji
React to texts with cute Corgioji — Corgi emoji dog stickers and emoji packs for the Corgi dog lover (and most animal lovers, too).
Available on:
Memoir
Memoir helps you relive and share the memories that matter the most with just the right people. The app helps you remember all of your favorite memories every single day.
Available on:
Air Contacts Pro
Air Contacts is the only contact launcher you’ll ever need thanks to its ability to call and text your favorite contacts directly from the widgets screen.
Available on: