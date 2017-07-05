Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Rhythm Pad
Rhythm Pad is the easiest and the smartest way to play drums on mobile devices. Rhythm Pad includes a wide range of high-quality real and electronic drum kits.
PhotoSynthesis
PhotoSynthesis allows you to make a composite of several photos, creating an effect similar to repeated exposure. It’s easy to operate, and you’ll definitely find lots of fun along the way.
Therapy Buddy
Get the most out of your counseling or life coaching sessions with Therapy Buddy. Developed by Thriveworks, this app provides users with tools they need to have a productive therapy session.
Corgioji
React to texts with cute Corgioji — Corgi emoji dog stickers and emoji packs for the Corgi dog lover (and most animal lovers, too).
Fantasy Wallpapers
Spruce up your phone background with this collection of fantastical fantasy wallpapers. The app features more than 100,000 exclusive images for you to choose from.
Orderly
Orderly is designed based on how the human mind visualizes to-do lists. The app features a user-friendly interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with Location Based Reminders so that users never miss a to-do task at a particular location.
