Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
3D Earth
This unique application combines weather forecast, clocks, widgets, and a beautiful view from space to our Earth for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
Thanksgiving Wallpapers
It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit, and this app is here to prove just that with its collection of HD wallpapers optimized for your iPhone and other Apple devices.
Therapy Buddy
Get the most out of your counseling or life-coaching sessions with Therapy Buddy. Developed by Thriveworks, this app provides users with tools they need to have a productive therapy session.
Studio Music Player
This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing the playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones.
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix is a powerful and fast photo editor with a lot of editing tools, and importing and sharing options. With Phoenix you will have the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, borders, and fonts.
Top 26 Hip Hop Radio
Hip Hop Radio is for all hip hop music fans. Now you can listen to today’s greatest hits all day all in one place. The app is simple — just tap to play and tap again to stop the music.
